Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Anlyst Ratings reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating on the stock.

RKT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Rocket Companies in a research note on Monday, August 31st. They set an outperform rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on Rocket Companies in a report on Monday, August 31st. They set a buy rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. 140166 upgraded Rocket Companies from a negative rating to a neutral rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, September 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on Rocket Companies in a report on Monday, October 12th. They set a market perform rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Rocket Companies in a report on Monday, August 31st. They set a buy rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Rocket Companies currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $27.04.

NYSE:RKT opened at $21.31 on Friday. Rocket Companies has a fifty-two week low of $17.78 and a fifty-two week high of $34.42. The company’s 50 day moving average is $21.14.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Rocket Companies during the third quarter valued at $58,645,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama bought a new position in shares of Rocket Companies during the third quarter valued at $47,876,000. Capital Advisors Inc. OK bought a new position in shares of Rocket Companies during the third quarter valued at $13,655,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Rocket Companies during the third quarter valued at $9,426,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in shares of Rocket Companies during the third quarter valued at $8,088,000.

About Rocket Companies

Rocket Companies, Inc engages in the mortgage business in the United States. It is involved in originating, processing, underwriting, and servicing predominantly government sponsored enterprises-conforming mortgage loans, as well as Fair Housing Act, U.S. Department of Agriculture, and U.S. Department of Veteran's Affairs mortgage loans.

