Rocket Companies (RKT) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, November 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.02 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Rocket Companies stock opened at $21.31 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $21.14. Rocket Companies has a 12-month low of $17.78 and a 12-month high of $34.42.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on RKT shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on Rocket Companies in a report on Monday, October 12th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Rocket Companies in a report on Monday, August 31st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on Rocket Companies in a report on Monday, August 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. 140166 upgraded Rocket Companies from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, September 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Rocket Companies in a report on Monday, August 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.04.

Rocket Companies Company Profile

Rocket Companies, Inc engages in the mortgage business in the United States. It is involved in originating, processing, underwriting, and servicing predominantly government sponsored enterprises-conforming mortgage loans, as well as Fair Housing Act, U.S. Department of Agriculture, and U.S. Department of Veteran's Affairs mortgage loans.

