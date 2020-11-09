Rockwell Automation (ROK) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, November 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.73 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NYSE:ROK opened at $249.44 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $233.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $217.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. Rockwell Automation has a 12-month low of $115.38 and a 12-month high of $255.70. The firm has a market cap of $28.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.85, a PEG ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 1.47.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 16th will be paid a $1.07 dividend. This is a positive change from Rockwell Automation’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 13th. Rockwell Automation’s payout ratio is currently 47.06%.

In other Rockwell Automation news, SVP Frank C. Kulaszewicz sold 5,833 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.86, for a total transaction of $1,358,272.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 24,542 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,714,850.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Christopher Nardecchia sold 319 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.73, for a total value of $78,387.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,212 shares of company stock valued at $1,451,359 in the last quarter. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $215.00 to $226.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Rockwell Automation in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $270.00 price objective on the stock. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $155.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets raised Rockwell Automation from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $240.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $216.22.

Rockwell Automation Company Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions. It operates in two segments, Architecture & Software, and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment offers a portfolio of automation and information platforms, including hardware and software.

