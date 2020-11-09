Rogers (VTX:ROG) Given a CHF 400 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a CHF 400 price target on Rogers (VTX:ROG) in a research note released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the healthcare company’s stock.

ROG has been the subject of several other research reports. UBS Group set a CHF 370 price objective on Rogers and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Jefferies Financial Group set a CHF 385 price objective on Rogers and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a CHF 436 price objective on Rogers and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Berenberg Bank set a CHF 350 price objective on Rogers and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a CHF 370 price objective on Rogers and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of CHF 367.29.

Get Rogers alerts:

Rogers has a 52 week low of CHF 214.30 and a 52 week high of CHF 273.

About Rogers

Rogers Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and sells engineered materials and components worldwide. It operates in Advanced Connectivity Solutions (ACS), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), Power Electronics Solutions (PES), and Other segments. The ACS segment offers circuit materials and solutions for connectivity applications in wireless infrastructure, automotive, aerospace and defense, connected devices, and wired infrastructure under the RO4000, RO3000, RT/duroid, TMM, AD Series, CuClad, Kappa, DiClad, IsoClad, COOLSPAN, MAGTREX, TC Series, IM Series, 92ML, and CLTE Series names.

Featured Article: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Rogers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rogers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.