Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) PT Raised to $260.00 at Rosenblatt Securities

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) had its price objective boosted by Rosenblatt Securities from $195.00 to $260.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Rosenblatt Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Pivotal Research boosted their price objective on shares of Roku from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Friday. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Roku from $190.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Moffett Nathanson initiated coverage on shares of Roku in a research report on Monday, July 20th. They set a neutral rating and a $145.00 price objective on the stock. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Roku from $90.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Roku from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $195.42.

Roku stock opened at $253.36 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $206.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $153.15. The company has a market cap of $31.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -220.31 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 2.98. Roku has a fifty-two week low of $58.22 and a fifty-two week high of $255.66.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.51. The business had revenue of $451.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $367.48 million. Roku had a negative net margin of 10.28% and a negative return on equity of 19.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 73.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.22) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Roku will post -1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Stephen H. Kay sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.89, for a total transaction of $1,488,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 95,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,265,448.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mai Fyfield sold 306 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.63, for a total transaction of $68,430.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,430.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 316,317 shares of company stock valued at $55,237,613. Corporate insiders own 22.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Roku by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,151,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,182,956,000 after buying an additional 788,755 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Roku by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,525,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $993,504,000 after buying an additional 806,132 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Roku by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,266,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,183,144,000 after buying an additional 538,126 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Roku by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,225,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,151,000 after buying an additional 741,898 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Roku by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 3,954,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $746,631,000 after buying an additional 631,631 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.26% of the company’s stock.

About Roku

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live sports, music, news, and others. As of December 31, 2019, the company had 36.9 million active accounts.

