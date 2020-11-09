Ronald Gould Buys 1,000 Shares of BlackRock Smaller Companies Trust (BRSC.L) (LON:BRSC) Stock

BlackRock Smaller Companies Trust (BRSC.L) (LON:BRSC) insider Ronald Gould bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 1,328 ($17.35) per share, with a total value of £13,280 ($17,350.41).

BlackRock Smaller Companies Trust (BRSC.L) stock opened at GBX 1,332 ($17.40) on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,277.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 1,268.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.01. The firm has a market cap of $611.35 million and a P/E ratio of -11.95. BlackRock Smaller Companies Trust has a twelve month low of GBX 770 ($10.06) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,806 ($23.60).

Get BlackRock Smaller Companies Trust (BRSC.L) alerts:

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 12th will be issued a dividend of GBX 12.80 ($0.17) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 12th. This represents a yield of 0.97%. BlackRock Smaller Companies Trust (BRSC.L)’s dividend payout ratio is currently -28.80%.

About BlackRock Smaller Companies Trust (BRSC.L)

BlackRock Smaller Companies Trust plc is a United Kingdom-based investment trust company. The Company’s principal activity is portfolio investment. The Company’s prime objective is to achieve long term capital growth for shareholders through investment mainly in smaller the United Kingdom quoted companies, which are listed on the London Stock Exchange or on the Alternative Investment Market (AIM).

Recommended Story: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Smaller Companies Trust (BRSC.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Smaller Companies Trust (BRSC.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.