Rosenblatt Securities Boosts Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) Price Target to $107.00

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) had its price target upped by Rosenblatt Securities from $98.00 to $107.00 in a report released on Friday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

AEIS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on Advanced Energy Industries from $63.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. TheStreet cut Advanced Energy Industries from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded Advanced Energy Industries from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Advanced Energy Industries from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $92.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Advanced Energy Industries from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Advanced Energy Industries presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $85.50.

Get Advanced Energy Industries alerts:

NASDAQ AEIS opened at $83.48 on Friday. Advanced Energy Industries has a 12 month low of $33.38 and a 12 month high of $84.50. The company has a 50-day moving average of $67.30 and a 200-day moving average of $67.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The company has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.92 and a beta of 1.61.

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The electronics maker reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.50. Advanced Energy Industries had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 18.63%. The company had revenue of $389.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $350.91 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 122.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Advanced Energy Industries will post 4.1 EPS for the current year.

In other Advanced Energy Industries news, EVP Thomas O. Mcgimpsey sold 3,354 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $268,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 40,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,271,920. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AEIS. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $162,000. AXA boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. AXA now owns 23,930 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,160,000 after buying an additional 1,709 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 54.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 29,692 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,439,000 after buying an additional 10,428 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,161,961 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $56,343,000 after buying an additional 73,557 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 36,089 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,446,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the last quarter.

About Advanced Energy Industries

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and supports precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions worldwide. It offers process power solutions, including direct current (DC), pulsed DC, low frequency alternating current, high voltage, and radio frequency (RF) power supplies, as well as RF matching networks and remote plasma sources for reactive gas applications and RF instrumentation.

Featured Article: Can systematic risk be avoided?

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Energy Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Energy Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.