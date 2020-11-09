Rosenblatt Securities Raises MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) Price Target to $575.00

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) had its price target upped by Rosenblatt Securities from $561.00 to $575.00 in a report released on Friday, AnalystRatings.net reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $520.00 to $535.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MarketAxess from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $474.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $517.00 to $562.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $489.00 to $492.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $621.00 to $631.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $478.33.

NASDAQ MKTX opened at $579.18 on Friday. MarketAxess has a 1 year low of $275.49 and a 1 year high of $602.77. The company has a market capitalization of $22.02 billion, a PE ratio of 79.78 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a fifty day moving average of $513.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $497.01.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.04. MarketAxess had a net margin of 42.73% and a return on equity of 33.35%. The company had revenue of $164.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.13 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.42 earnings per share. MarketAxess’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that MarketAxess will post 7.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 11th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 9th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.41%. MarketAxess’s payout ratio is currently 44.44%.

In other MarketAxess news, CFO Antonio L. Delise sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $488.68, for a total transaction of $1,221,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,584 shares in the company, valued at $16,411,829.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Richard M. Mcvey sold 32,017 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.85, for a total transaction of $14,434,864.45. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 973,085 shares in the company, valued at $438,715,372.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 62,479 shares of company stock worth $30,660,086 over the last 90 days. 3.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MKTX. FMR LLC grew its position in MarketAxess by 128.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 127,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,417,000 after buying an additional 71,732 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of MarketAxess by 45.9% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 52,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,513,000 after purchasing an additional 16,645 shares during the last quarter. Canandaigua National Corp acquired a new stake in shares of MarketAxess in the second quarter valued at approximately $952,000. Veracity Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MarketAxess in the second quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Finally, Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of MarketAxess by 14.4% in the second quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.72% of the company’s stock.

About MarketAxess

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform that enables fixed-income market participants to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments worldwide. It offers institutional investor and broker-dealer firms the access to global liquidity in U.S.

