Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) Price Target to $419.00

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) had its price objective boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $412.00 to $419.00 in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. CSFB boosted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $328.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Friday, August 14th. They set a neutral rating and a $363.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $365.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, September 4th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $328.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $340.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, September 25th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $373.00.

COST stock opened at $385.66 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $362.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $330.29. The stock has a market cap of $170.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.76, a P/E/G ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 0.66. Costco Wholesale has a 1 year low of $271.28 and a 1 year high of $386.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 24th. The retailer reported $3.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $52.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.03 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.40% and a return on equity of 22.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.69 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale will post 9.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 30th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 29th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.64%.

In related news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,754 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.00, for a total transaction of $605,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 18,983 shares in the company, valued at $6,549,135. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.84, for a total transaction of $419,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 25,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,562,912.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 11,804 shares of company stock valued at $4,089,387. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of COST. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 3.5% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,366,481 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $959,885,000 after acquiring an additional 115,213 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS raised its stake in Costco Wholesale by 9.1% in the second quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 53,167 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $16,121,000 after purchasing an additional 4,448 shares in the last quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the second quarter valued at approximately $246,000. Riverbridge Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the second quarter valued at approximately $261,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Costco Wholesale by 5.3% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 372,794 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $113,035,000 after purchasing an additional 18,818 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.20% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

