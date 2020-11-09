Royal Bank of Canada Cuts Bombardier (OTCMKTS:BDRBF) Price Target to $0.30

Bombardier (OTCMKTS:BDRBF) had its target price reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from $0.40 to $0.30 in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Scotiabank cut their target price on Bombardier from $0.56 to $0.43 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. CIBC lowered their target price on shares of Bombardier from $0.55 to $0.45 in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Bombardier from $0.85 to $0.75 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. TD Securities reiterated a hold rating and set a $0.50 target price on shares of Bombardier in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Bombardier from $0.50 to $0.40 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Friday. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $0.48.

BDRBF stock opened at $0.22 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.25 and its 200 day moving average is $0.31. Bombardier has a 12-month low of $0.20 and a 12-month high of $1.62.

Bombardier Company Profile

Bombardier, Inc manufactures planes and trains. It operates through the following segments: Business Aircraft; Commercial Aircraft; Aerostructures and Engineering Services; and Transportation. The Business Aircraft segment designs, manufactures and provides aftermarket support for three families of business jets, spanning from the light to large categories.

