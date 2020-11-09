Royal Bank of Canada Reaffirms “Outperform” Rating for Ferrari (NYSE:RACE)

Royal Bank of Canada reissued their outperform rating on shares of Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on RACE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Ferrari from $151.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Ferrari from $180.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Societe Generale raised their price target on shares of Ferrari from $217.00 to $237.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Ferrari in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. They issued an underperform rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Ferrari from $209.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Ferrari has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $207.20.

RACE stock opened at $208.00 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.54 billion, a PE ratio of 68.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.38 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50-day moving average is $185.62 and its 200-day moving average is $177.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 4.69 and a quick ratio of 3.97. Ferrari has a 1 year low of $127.73 and a 1 year high of $208.94.

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92. Ferrari had a net margin of 15.26% and a return on equity of 35.34%. The company had revenue of $888.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $898.21 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Ferrari will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Ferrari by 63.8% during the 2nd quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 154 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Ferrari by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 2,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $499,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ferrari by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ferrari by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banco Santander S.A. increased its stake in shares of Ferrari by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 10,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,555,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 32.28% of the company’s stock.

Ferrari Company Profile

Ferrari N.V., through with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, produces, and sells luxury performance sports cars. The company offers sports, GT, and special series cars; limited edition hypercars; Fuori series, one-off, and track cars; and Icona cars. It also provides non-registered racing cars; and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars.

