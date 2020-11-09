Royal Bank of Canada Reaffirms “Sector Perform” Rating for Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z)

Royal Bank of Canada reissued their sector perform rating on shares of Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z) in a report issued on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a $113.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock, down from their prior price target of $147.00.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Standpoint Research downgraded shares of Zillow Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Zillow Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zelman & Associates upgraded shares of Zillow Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, September 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Zillow Group presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $121.60.

Get Zillow Group alerts:

Z opened at $118.42 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $98.95 and its 200-day moving average is $72.71. Zillow Group has a 1-year low of $20.04 and a 1-year high of $119.47. The company has a current ratio of 10.08, a quick ratio of 9.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market cap of $26.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -60.42 and a beta of 1.14.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter. Zillow Group had a negative net margin of 11.54% and a negative return on equity of 9.76%. The company had revenue of $768.35 million during the quarter.

In other news, insider Stanley B. Humphries sold 1,478 shares of Zillow Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.92, for a total value of $112,209.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 59,783 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,538,725.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Lloyd D. Frink sold 192,851 shares of Zillow Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.60, for a total transaction of $17,279,449.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 2,905,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $260,320,345.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 429,303 shares of company stock valued at $37,305,182 in the last quarter. 19.87% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in Z. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Zillow Group during the 1st quarter valued at $325,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Zillow Group during the 1st quarter worth $267,000. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its holdings in Zillow Group by 45.7% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 183,358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,605,000 after acquiring an additional 57,500 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its holdings in Zillow Group by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 11,726 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $676,000 after acquiring an additional 642 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Zillow Group by 36.6% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 44,779 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,580,000 after acquiring an additional 11,997 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.11% of the company’s stock.

About Zillow Group

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands on mobile and the web in the United States. It operates through three segments: Homes; Internet, Media & Technology; and Mortgages. The company's platform offers buying, selling, renting, and financing services for residential real estate. It also provides a suite of marketing software and technology solutions; and advertising services.

Read More: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for Zillow Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zillow Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.