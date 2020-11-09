RSA Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:RSNAY) Lowered to “Hold” at Panmure Gordon

Panmure Gordon downgraded shares of RSA Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:RSNAY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports.

RSNAY has been the subject of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating on shares of RSA Insurance Group in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Investec raised shares of RSA Insurance Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, September 4th. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of RSA Insurance Group in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of RSA Insurance Group in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of RSA Insurance Group from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. RSA Insurance Group presently has a consensus rating of Buy.

Shares of OTCMKTS RSNAY opened at $8.50 on Friday. RSA Insurance Group has a 1 year low of $3.55 and a 1 year high of $9.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.80 and a 200 day moving average of $5.39.

About RSA Insurance Group

RSA Insurance Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial general insurance services. It operates through Scandinavia, Canada, and UK & International segments. The company offers a range of personal insurance products, including home, car, pet, and travel insurance products directly to its customers, as well as through brokers and agents.

