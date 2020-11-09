RSM US Wealth Management LLC Has $999,000 Stock Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

RSM US Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,301 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 1,006 shares during the period. RSM US Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $999,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Intel by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 43,643,371 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,611,183,000 after purchasing an additional 2,854,921 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Intel by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,413,363 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,645,971,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108,810 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in Intel by 39.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 29,092,410 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,740,598,000 after purchasing an additional 8,197,324 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 28,665,401 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,715,051,000 after acquiring an additional 863,417 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 116.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 14,478,112 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $863,186,000 after acquiring an additional 7,774,135 shares in the last quarter. 64.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTC opened at $45.39 on Monday. Intel Co. has a 52 week low of $43.61 and a 52 week high of $69.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.66. The company’s fifty day moving average is $50.13 and its 200-day moving average is $54.64. The company has a market capitalization of $187.28 billion, a PE ratio of 8.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.72.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The chip maker reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.01. Intel had a net margin of 28.10% and a return on equity of 29.44%. The company had revenue of $18.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 4.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Saturday, November 7th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 6th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.10%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on INTC. Northland Securities upgraded Intel from an “under perform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Bank of America downgraded Intel from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. 140166 upped their price target on Intel from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Charter Equity reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Intel presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.69.

In other news, CEO Robert Holmes Swan acquired 8,021 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $44.96 per share, with a total value of $360,624.16. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 309,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,930,586.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Kevin Thomas Mcbride sold 4,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.28, for a total value of $216,832.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $700,465.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,837 shares of company stock worth $371,360. 0.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

