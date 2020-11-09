RSM US Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,991 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

RSM US Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 5.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 32,200 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,991 shares during the quarter. RSM US Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $918,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management increased its position in shares of AT&T by 0.4% in the second quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management now owns 83,862 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,535,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR increased its position in shares of AT&T by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR now owns 12,016 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC increased its position in shares of AT&T by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 12,747 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in AT&T by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC now owns 44,302 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,339,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ferris Capital LLC grew its holdings in AT&T by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ferris Capital LLC now owns 19,424 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $587,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. 52.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get AT&T alerts:

T has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of AT&T from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Scotiabank downgraded shares of AT&T from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, August 31st. KeyCorp downgraded shares of AT&T from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 5th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.12.

NYSE T opened at $27.44 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.48. AT&T Inc. has a one year low of $26.08 and a one year high of $39.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $195.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The technology company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.01). AT&T had a return on equity of 13.03% and a net margin of 6.84%. The business had revenue of $42.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.94 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, October 12th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 8th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.58%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.26%.

AT&T Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

See Also: Stock Symbols Definition, Examples, Lookup

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.