Sachem Capital (SACH) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Sachem Capital (NASDAQ:SACH) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, November 11th. Analysts expect Sachem Capital to post earnings of $0.07 per share for the quarter.

Shares of Sachem Capital stock opened at $4.00 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.29. Sachem Capital has a 1-year low of $1.20 and a 1-year high of $4.58.

Sachem Capital Company Profile

Sachem Capital Corp. operates as a real estate finance company. The company is involved in originating, underwriting, funding, servicing, and managing a portfolio of short-term loans secured by first mortgage liens on real property located primarily in Connecticut. It offers loans to real estate investors to fund their acquisition, renovation, rehabilitation, development, and/or improvement of residential or commercial properties located in Connecticut, Massachusetts, Florida, New York, Vermont, and Rhode Island.

