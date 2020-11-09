SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) Price Target Raised to $60.00

SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) had its price target raised by Wedbush from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research report released on Friday, Anlyst Ratings reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on SAIL. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on SailPoint Technologies from $39.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised SailPoint Technologies from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley raised SailPoint Technologies from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Summit Insights reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of SailPoint Technologies in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on SailPoint Technologies from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $40.83.

Shares of NYSE SAIL opened at $45.42 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,135.78 and a beta of 2.17. The business has a 50-day moving average of $42.92 and a 200-day moving average of $31.88. The company has a current ratio of 3.59, a quick ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. SailPoint Technologies has a 12 month low of $11.61 and a 12 month high of $49.84.

SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $94.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.51 million. SailPoint Technologies had a return on equity of 5.02% and a net margin of 1.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.07 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that SailPoint Technologies will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other SailPoint Technologies news, CEO Mark D. Mcclain sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.02, for a total value of $900,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,248,898 shares in the company, valued at $56,225,387.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Heidi M. Melin sold 3,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.50, for a total value of $151,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,959 shares in the company, valued at $710,175.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 82,400 shares of company stock valued at $3,253,050. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SAIL. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in SailPoint Technologies in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in SailPoint Technologies by 788.9% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 1,065 shares in the last quarter. Cutler Group LP acquired a new stake in SailPoint Technologies in the second quarter valued at $52,000. Watson Rebecca acquired a new stake in shares of SailPoint Technologies during the second quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of SailPoint Technologies during the second quarter worth about $53,000.

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc designs, develops, and markets identity governance software solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company offers software and software as a service solutions, which help organizations to govern the digital identities of employees, contractors, business partners, software bots, and other human and non-human users, as well as manage their constantly changing access rights to enterprise applications and data across hybrid IT environments, spanning on-premises, cloud and mobile applications, and file storage platforms.

