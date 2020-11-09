Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) Upgraded to “Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report released on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Shares of SNY stock opened at $49.25 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market capitalization of $123.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.51. Sanofi has a fifty-two week low of $37.62 and a fifty-two week high of $55.00.

Get Sanofi alerts:

Sanofi Company Profile

Sanofi provides therapeutic solutions worldwide. It offers Cerezyme and Cerdelga for Gaucher, Myozyme and Lumizyme for Pompe, Fabrazyme for Fabry, and Aldurazyme for mucopolysaccharidosis Type 1; and Aubagio and Lemtrada for multiple sclerosis. It also provides Dupixent for atopic dermatitis; Kevzara for rheumatoid arthritis; Eloctate and Alprolix to treat hemophilia; and Cablivi to treat acquired thrombotic thrombocytopenic purpura.

Featured Story: What is a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Sanofi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanofi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.