SAP (NYSE:SAP) Downgraded by Smith Barney Citigroup

Smith Barney Citigroup cut shares of SAP (NYSE:SAP) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning.

SAP has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Pritchard Capital downgraded shares of SAP from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reissued a neutral rating on shares of SAP in a report on Friday. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of SAP from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $130.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 26th. Redburn Partners downgraded shares of SAP from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of SAP from $162.00 to $110.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $138.77.

Shares of NYSE:SAP opened at $115.12 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $137.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.22, a PEG ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $144.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $143.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. SAP has a fifty-two week low of $90.89 and a fifty-two week high of $169.30.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of SAP by 340.5% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 185 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd purchased a new stake in SAP in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in SAP in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in SAP in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in SAP by 132.5% in the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 272 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. 4.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About SAP

SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software, and analytics and business intelligence company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Services; SAP Business Network; and Customer Experience. It offers SAP HANA, which enables businesses to process and analyze live data; SAP Data Hub, a solution for businesses to manage data from various sources; and SAP Cloud platform that offers an enterprise platform-as-a-service.

