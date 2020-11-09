SB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SBFG) Downgraded to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of SB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SBFG) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SB Financial Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday.

NASDAQ SBFG opened at $15.49 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market cap of $118.45 million, a PE ratio of 10.61 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.82. SB Financial Group has a 52 week low of $9.02 and a 52 week high of $20.49.

SB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SBFG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.17. SB Financial Group had a net margin of 17.33% and a return on equity of 11.15%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that SB Financial Group will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.105 per share. This is a positive change from SB Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 5th. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%. SB Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.93%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SB Financial Group by 157.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 36,722 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $408,000 after buying an additional 22,483 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in SB Financial Group by 101.3% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 7,973 shares during the period. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in SB Financial Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $66,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in SB Financial Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in SB Financial Group by 204.6% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 1,743 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.87% of the company’s stock.

SB Financial Group

SB Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial banking and wealth management services to individual and corporate customers primarily in Ohio, Indiana, and Michigan. The company offers checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and time certificates of deposit.

