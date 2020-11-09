Scotiabank Boosts Tourmaline Oil Corp. (TOU.TO) (TSE:TOU) Price Target to C$32.00

Tourmaline Oil Corp. (TOU.TO) (TSE:TOU) had its price objective raised by Scotiabank from C$30.00 to C$32.00 in a report published on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Tourmaline Oil Corp. (TOU.TO) from C$21.00 to C$24.00 in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Tourmaline Oil Corp. (TOU.TO) from C$18.00 to C$22.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$23.00 target price on shares of Tourmaline Oil Corp. (TOU.TO) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Tourmaline Oil Corp. (TOU.TO) from C$19.00 to C$23.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Tourmaline Oil Corp. (TOU.TO) from C$20.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$25.35.

Shares of Tourmaline Oil Corp. (TOU.TO) stock opened at C$19.35 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.25, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market cap of $5.27 billion and a P/E ratio of 85.62. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$17.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$14.64. Tourmaline Oil Corp. has a fifty-two week low of C$6.73 and a fifty-two week high of C$19.80.

In other news, Senior Officer Mike Rose purchased 5,000 shares of Tourmaline Oil Corp. (TOU.TO) stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$16.57 per share, with a total value of C$82,856.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,651,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$143,363,035.69.

About Tourmaline Oil Corp. (TOU.TO)

Tourmaline Oil Corp. acquires, explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas properties in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It holds interests in properties located in the Alberta Deep Basin, Northeast British Columbia Montney, and the Peace River High Triassic oil complex. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

