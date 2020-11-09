Scotiabank Increases ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc. (ATA.TO) (TSE:ATA) Price Target to C$28.00

ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc. (ATA.TO) (TSE:ATA) had its target price upped by Scotiabank from C$27.00 to C$28.00 in a report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on ATA. National Bank Financial cut their price target on ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc. (ATA.TO) from C$24.00 to C$22.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc. (ATA.TO) from C$22.00 to C$21.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 27th.

TSE:ATA opened at C$18.64 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.86, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.28. ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc. has a one year low of C$14.27 and a one year high of C$23.07. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$17.34 and a 200-day moving average price of C$18.65.

ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc. (ATA.TO) (TSE:ATA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported C$0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.13 by C$0.04. The business had revenue of C$324.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$302.95 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc. will post 1.1699999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Senior Officer Simon Roberts sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$20.86, for a total transaction of C$104,298.00.

About ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc. (ATA.TO)

ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc provides factory automation solutions worldwide. The company is also involved in the planning, designing, building, commissioning, and servicing automated manufacturing and assembly systems, including automation products and test solutions. Its products include ATS SUPERTRAK, a modular conveyor solution; ATS SUPERTRAK micro transport platform; ATS OmniTrak optimal solution; LogiTrack automated electrified monorail for transporting heavy workloads through assembly operations; sortimat Clearliner, a tray handler for clean room requirement; sortimat Workliner tray handling technology solution; ATS Cortex system, a vision device that reduces integration time with standardized hardware and software; ATS SmartVision software, a PC-based vision system; and Illuminate, a factory floor management system.

