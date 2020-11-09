Scotiabank Raises Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst (TSE:DIR.UN) Price Target to C$14.00

Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst (TSE:DIR.UN) had its price target raised by Scotiabank from C$12.50 to C$14.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on DIR.UN. CIBC lifted their price target on Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$11.50 to C$11.75 in a report on Thursday, August 6th. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$12.00 to C$13.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$12.00 to C$12.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price target on Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$12.00 to C$12.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th.

Shares of TSE DIR.UN opened at C$12.33 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$11.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$10.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.97, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.50. Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst has a 52-week low of C$6.89 and a 52-week high of C$14.31. The stock has a market cap of $1.88 billion and a PE ratio of 12.66.

About Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst

Dream Industrial REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. Dream Industrial REIT owns and operates a portfolio of 223 geographically diversified light industrial properties comprising approximately 20.2 million square feet of gross leasable area in key markets across Canada and the U.S.

