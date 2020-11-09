Scotiabank Raises Equitable Group (OTCMKTS:EQGPF) Price Target to $107.00

Equitable Group (OTCMKTS:EQGPF) had its price objective raised by Scotiabank from $94.00 to $107.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on EQGPF. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Equitable Group from $84.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. TD Securities upped their target price on Equitable Group from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James reiterated a hold rating and set a $89.75 price target on shares of Equitable Group in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Equitable Group from $95.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Equitable Group currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $103.55.

Shares of EQGPF stock opened at $62.64 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.85. Equitable Group has a fifty-two week low of $62.64 and a fifty-two week high of $62.64.

Equitable Group Company Profile

Equitable Group Inc, through its subsidiary, Equitable Bank, provides various financial services to retail and commercial customers in Canada. The company accepts term deposits and guaranteed investment certificates (GICs), high interest savings accounts (HISAs), tax-free savings accounts (TFSAs), and institutional deposit notes.

