Scotiabank Trims TMX Group (OTCMKTS:TMXXF) Target Price to $152.00

TMX Group (OTCMKTS:TMXXF) had its price target decreased by Scotiabank from $160.00 to $152.00 in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports. Scotiabank currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, TD Securities raised their target price on TMX Group from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $146.67.

Shares of TMXXF opened at $98.26 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $102.06 and a 200-day moving average of $98.86. TMX Group has a one year low of $63.08 and a one year high of $105.91.

TMX Group Company Profile

TMX Group Limited operates exchanges, markets, and clearinghouses primarily for capital markets in Canada and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Global Solutions, Insights & Analytics; Capital Formation; Derivatives Trading & Clearing; and Equities and Fixed Income Trading and Clearing.

