Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX) Shares Sold by Putnam FL Investment Management Co.

Putnam FL Investment Management Co. lessened its position in Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX) by 2.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,065 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 347 shares during the period. Putnam FL Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $594,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 29.9% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 181,099 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $8,921,000 after buying an additional 41,725 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Planning LLC acquired a new position in Seagate Technology during the third quarter worth approximately $256,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Seagate Technology by 41.8% during the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 22,505 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,089,000 after purchasing an additional 6,636 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in Seagate Technology by 0.5% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 54,708 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $2,648,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 3.5% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 761,078 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $36,844,000 after purchasing an additional 25,579 shares during the period. 83.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Seagate Technology news, Director Stephen J. Luczo sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.49, for a total transaction of $367,430.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Edward J. Zander sold 16,698 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.74, for a total transaction of $797,162.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 79,698 shares of company stock worth $4,020,593. 0.97% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Benchmark upgraded shares of Seagate Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $56.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.86.

STX stock opened at $53.49 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33. Seagate Technology plc has a fifty-two week low of $39.02 and a fifty-two week high of $64.17. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.76. The stock has a market cap of $13.74 billion, a PE ratio of 14.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 0.96.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The data storage provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.36 billion. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 9.55% and a return on equity of 68.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.03 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Seagate Technology plc will post 4.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. This is a boost from Seagate Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 22nd. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.01%. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.89%.

Seagate Technology Profile

Seagate Technology plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers hard disk and solid state drives, including serial advanced technology attachment, serial attached SCSI, and non-volatile memory express products; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

