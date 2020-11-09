Seizert Capital Partners LLC Sells 1,191 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Seizert Capital Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,926 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,191 shares during the quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $20,410,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GOOGL. Inverness Counsel LLC NY raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 19.8% in the 3rd quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY now owns 40,605 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $59,511,000 after purchasing an additional 6,718 shares during the period. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,359 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,923,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Klingman & Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 56.5% in the 3rd quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 532 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $780,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Jensen Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. now owns 427,532 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $626,591,000 after purchasing an additional 1,158 shares during the period. Finally, Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 62.5% in the 3rd quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,650 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $9,746,000 after purchasing an additional 2,557 shares during the period. 33.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GOOGL opened at $1,759.73 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1,530.72 and a 200 day moving average of $1,478.37. The company has a market cap of $1,187.46 billion, a PE ratio of 34.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.02. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,008.87 and a 12 month high of $1,791.82. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The information services provider reported $16.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $11.35 by $5.05. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. The company had revenue of $38.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.36 billion. Research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 50.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on GOOGL. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Alphabet from $1,800.00 to $1,880.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Alphabet from $1,850.00 to $1,950.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Alphabet from $1,650.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,800.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,750.00 price objective (up previously from $1,575.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday, July 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,756.40.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

