Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. Increases Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,384 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 360 shares during the period. Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $271,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Pfizer during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Pfizer during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC raised its position in Pfizer by 847.5% during the 2nd quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 1,118 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Pfizer during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its position in Pfizer by 439.7% during the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,468 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 1,196 shares during the last quarter. 69.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, major shareholder Pfizer Inc purchased 1,200,000 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.00 per share, for a total transaction of $12,000,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 27,349,211 shares in the company, valued at $273,492,110. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of PFE opened at $36.40 on Monday. Pfizer Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.88 and a 52-week high of $40.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $36.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.58. The stock has a market cap of $202.27 billion, a PE ratio of 14.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.66.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.01. Pfizer had a net margin of 28.80% and a return on equity of 25.11%. The company had revenue of $12.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 5th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.18%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.53%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on PFE. Truist began coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Atlantic Securities cut shares of Pfizer from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pfizer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.54.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Sutent, Xtandi, Xalkori, Inlyta, Braftovi + Mektovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Vfend, and Zithromax brands.

