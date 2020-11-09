Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. Has $327,000 Stock Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 33.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,638 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $327,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,282 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $779,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Knuff & Co LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 20,415 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,533,000 after acquiring an additional 1,640 shares during the period. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC now owns 88,330 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $10,960,000 after acquiring an additional 1,736 shares during the period. Forte Capital LLC ADV boosted its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 10,391 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,289,000 after acquiring an additional 1,238 shares during the period. Finally, Inverness Counsel LLC NY boosted its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 56.7% during the 3rd quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY now owns 302,611 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $37,548,000 after acquiring an additional 109,538 shares during the period. 62.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:DIS opened at $127.46 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $124.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $120.45. The company has a market cap of $226.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -205.58, a PEG ratio of 6.33 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.34. The Walt Disney Company has a fifty-two week low of $79.07 and a fifty-two week high of $153.41.

In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.95, for a total transaction of $261,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,795,389. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

DIS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upgraded The Walt Disney from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $116.00 to $146.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of The Walt Disney in a research note on Sunday, August 23rd. Citigroup lifted their target price on The Walt Disney from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. ValuEngine upgraded The Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Walt Disney from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $137.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, August 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $134.70.

The Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight owned domestic television stations.

