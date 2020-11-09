Siemens Healthineers AG (SHL.F) (ETR:SHL) Given a €40.00 Price Target at Independent Research

Independent Research set a €40.00 ($47.06) target price on Siemens Healthineers AG (SHL.F) (ETR:SHL) in a research note released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on SHL. Berenberg Bank set a €52.00 ($61.18) price objective on Siemens Healthineers AG (SHL.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Barclays set a €39.00 ($45.88) price target on Siemens Healthineers AG (SHL.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. UBS Group set a €40.00 ($47.06) price target on Siemens Healthineers AG (SHL.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. DZ Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of Siemens Healthineers AG (SHL.F) in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Nord/LB set a €52.00 ($61.18) price target on Siemens Healthineers AG (SHL.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €42.26 ($49.71).

Shares of SHL stock opened at €38.62 ($45.44) on Thursday. Siemens Healthineers AG has a 12-month low of €28.50 ($33.53) and a 12-month high of €47.27 ($55.61). The firm has a 50-day moving average price of €37.64 and a 200 day moving average price of €40.67. The company has a market capitalization of $38.59 billion and a P/E ratio of 26.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.67.

Siemens Healthineers AG (SHL.F) Company Profile

Siemens Healthineers AG, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes imaging, diagnostic, and advanced therapies products and services to healthcare providers worldwide. The company's Imaging segment offers magnetic resonance, computed tomography, X-ray, molecular imaging, and ultrasound systems.

