Sierra Oncology (NASDAQ:SRRA) Upgraded at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Sierra Oncology (NASDAQ:SRRA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. HC Wainwright started coverage on Sierra Oncology in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. They issued a buy rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sierra Oncology from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, October 10th.

Get Sierra Oncology alerts:

Shares of Sierra Oncology stock opened at $14.05 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $11.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.35. Sierra Oncology has a 1-year low of $8.55 and a 1-year high of $22.00. The company has a market cap of $146.06 million, a P/E ratio of -0.72 and a beta of 1.34.

Sierra Oncology (NASDAQ:SRRA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.39) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.64) by $0.25. Analysts forecast that Sierra Oncology will post -8.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Barbara Klencke bought 5,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.22 per share, with a total value of $72,709.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $122,200. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 67.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Sierra Oncology in the second quarter worth about $425,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in Sierra Oncology in the third quarter worth about $111,000. Ikarian Capital LLC bought a new position in Sierra Oncology in the second quarter worth about $118,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC bought a new position in Sierra Oncology in the second quarter worth about $61,000. 65.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sierra Oncology Company Profile

Sierra Oncology, Inc researches, develops, and commercializes therapies for the treatment of patients with hematology and oncology needs. Its lead drug candidate, momelotinib, is a selective and orally-bioavailable JAK1, JAK2, and ACVR1 inhibitor that has been investigated in two completed Phase 3 trials for the treatment of myelofibrosis.

Read More: What is a support level?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Sierra Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sierra Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.