Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ:SWIR) Rating Lowered to Buy at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ:SWIR) (TSE:SW) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report published on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other analysts have also commented on SWIR. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Sierra Wireless from $10.00 to $13.50 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sierra Wireless from a buy rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Sierra Wireless from $8.50 to $13.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Sierra Wireless from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, National Bank Financial reissued a sector perform overweight rating on shares of Sierra Wireless in a report on Monday, October 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $12.22.

Get Sierra Wireless alerts:

SWIR stock opened at $11.06 on Friday. Sierra Wireless has a 1-year low of $4.31 and a 1-year high of $14.37. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $403.54 million, a P/E ratio of -5.79 and a beta of 2.37.

Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ:SWIR) (TSE:SW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.14. Sierra Wireless had a negative return on equity of 11.20% and a negative net margin of 10.68%. The firm had revenue of $144.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.20 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Sierra Wireless will post -1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SWIR. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sierra Wireless in the first quarter worth about $49,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Sierra Wireless by 1,054.7% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,660 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 7,910 shares during the period. Asset Management Corp IL ADV bought a new position in shares of Sierra Wireless in the second quarter worth about $90,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of Sierra Wireless in the second quarter worth about $152,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sierra Wireless in the third quarter worth about $194,000. 45.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sierra Wireless Company Profile

Sierra Wireless, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides device-to-cloud Internet Of Things (IoT) solutions primarily in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through two segments, IoT Solutions and Embedded Broadband. The IoT Solutions segment offers recurring connectivity services, cloud management software, and cellular modules and gateways.

Featured Story: How Do You Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Sierra Wireless Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sierra Wireless and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.