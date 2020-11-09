Sigma Planning Corp Acquires 2,758 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Sigma Planning Corp grew its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,097 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,758 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $2,679,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LLY. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $680,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Parcion Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. DC Investments Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. DC Investments Management LLC now owns 5,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $851,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. StoneX Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 4,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $814,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, Hotaling Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 2,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. 76.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Eli Lilly and alerts:

LLY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Eli Lilly and from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 17th. Truist started coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $180.00 target price for the company. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $144.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $176.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $169.93.

Shares of LLY stock opened at $142.74 on Monday. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52-week low of $111.00 and a 52-week high of $170.75. The stock has a market cap of $142.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $145.44 and a 200-day moving average of $152.82.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 1st. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by ($0.17). Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 24.01% and a return on equity of 166.45%. The business had revenue of $5.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.48 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be paid a $0.74 dividend. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio is 49.01%.

In related news, SVP Melissa S. Barnes sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.01, for a total transaction of $755,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 23,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,560,815.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

About Eli Lilly and

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers endocrinology products for diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and paediatric growth conditions. The company also provides neuroscience products for treating depressive disorder, diabetic peripheral neuropathic pain, anxiety disorder, fibromyalgia, and chronic musculoskeletal pain; migraine and episodic cluster headache; attention-deficit hyperactivity disorder; and schizophrenia.

Further Reading: Swap

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.