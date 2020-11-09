Sigma Planning Corp Boosts Stock Holdings in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FDIS)

Sigma Planning Corp boosted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FDIS) by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 36,620 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,522 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp owned approximately 0.22% of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF worth $2,272,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Sandy Spring Bank grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 46.2% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 557 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF during the third quarter worth about $40,000.

Shares of FDIS opened at $65.25 on Monday. Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $31.21 and a fifty-two week high of $66.60. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.06.

