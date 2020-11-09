Sigma Planning Corp Boosts Stock Position in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Sigma Planning Corp raised its position in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 59,749 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,425 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $1,745,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Enbridge by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 67,230,459 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,045,151,000 after purchasing an additional 292,697 shares during the last quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Enbridge by 6.6% in the third quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 27,108,332 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $789,457,000 after buying an additional 1,687,560 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Enbridge by 1.4% in the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 20,413,326 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $618,766,000 after buying an additional 274,567 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Enbridge by 5.7% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 15,460,717 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $468,786,000 after buying an additional 829,092 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in shares of Enbridge by 70.1% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 12,530,525 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $398,150,000 after buying an additional 5,163,719 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ENB. Morgan Stanley upgraded Enbridge from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $49.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. CIBC upped their target price on Enbridge from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Enbridge from $61.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Enbridge from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Tudor Pickering reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Enbridge presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.50.

NYSE:ENB opened at $27.44 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $56.42 billion, a PE ratio of 39.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $29.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.90. Enbridge Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.57 and a 12-month high of $43.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 13th will be issued a $0.6167 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th. This is a positive change from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.99%. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 122.50%.

Enbridge Company Profile

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

