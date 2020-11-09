Sigma Planning Corp Buys 10,657 Shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGSB)

Sigma Planning Corp grew its stake in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGSB) by 28.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 47,976 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,657 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $2,634,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 9.4% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,572,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,184,526,000 after purchasing an additional 1,849,827 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 60.3% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,692,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $584,961,000 after acquiring an additional 4,023,470 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 36.1% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,325,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,221,000 after acquiring an additional 2,475,808 shares during the period. MEMBERS Trust Co bought a new position in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $401,852,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 30.3% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,235,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,159,000 after acquiring an additional 1,450,003 shares during the period.

Get iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $54.93 on Monday. iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $47.21 and a 12 month high of $55.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $54.91 and a 200 day moving average of $54.62.

Featured Story: What does cost of debt say about a company’s financial health?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IGSB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGSB).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.