Sigma Planning Corp Buys 6,930 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Sigma Planning Corp lifted its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 12.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,393 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,930 shares during the period. Visa accounts for about 0.5% of Sigma Planning Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Visa were worth $12,677,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in V. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 102.6% in the second quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in shares of Visa in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Price Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 90.0% in the second quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 190 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Centerpoint Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Visa in the second quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, American Research & Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 27.1% in the second quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 267 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. 80.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Visa news, EVP Lynne Biggar sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.99, for a total transaction of $1,099,945.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,873,806.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 45,036 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total value of $9,457,560.00. Insiders have sold a total of 118,572 shares of company stock worth $24,727,719 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:V opened at $198.47 on Monday. Visa Inc. has a 52-week low of $133.93 and a 52-week high of $217.35. The stock has a market cap of $385.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s 50 day moving average is $197.75 and its 200 day moving average is $194.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.03. Visa had a return on equity of 40.65% and a net margin of 51.37%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 5.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 12th. This is a boost from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.06%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on V shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Visa from $186.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Barclays boosted their target price on Visa from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 target price on shares of Visa in a research report on Monday, October 5th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Visa from $230.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Visa in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $223.00 target price on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $216.10.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

