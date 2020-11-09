Sigma Planning Corp Has $1.70 Million Stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Sigma Planning Corp trimmed its stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,647 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 533 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $1,703,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of UNP. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,425 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,265,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 21.2% in the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 10,996 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,165,000 after acquiring an additional 1,921 shares during the last quarter. Intersect Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the third quarter worth about $286,000. GWM Advisors LLC increased its stake in Union Pacific by 1.7% in the third quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 138,276 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $27,222,000 after purchasing an additional 2,366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Putnam FL Investment Management Co. increased its stake in Union Pacific by 1.0% in the third quarter. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. now owns 134,822 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $26,542,000 after purchasing an additional 1,362 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.16% of the company’s stock.

In other Union Pacific news, VP Todd M. Rynaski sold 1,500 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction on Friday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.46, for a total transaction of $285,690.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,009,353. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 5,376 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.51, for a total value of $1,051,061.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 62,558 shares in the company, valued at $12,230,714.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,876 shares of company stock worth $1,530,542 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on UNP shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $225.00 to $223.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $182.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Argus raised their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Benchmark raised their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $184.63.

NYSE:UNP opened at $190.07 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $195.70 and a 200-day moving average of $179.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. Union Pacific Co. has a twelve month low of $105.08 and a twelve month high of $210.95.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The railroad operator reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.06 by ($0.05). Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.54% and a return on equity of 32.45%. The business had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.22 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 7.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Investors of record on Monday, November 30th will be given a $0.97 dividend. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 27th. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is currently 46.30%.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

