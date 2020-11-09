Sigma Planning Corp Has $1.74 Million Stake in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Sigma Planning Corp grew its stake in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) by 10.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,233 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,921 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in The Kroger were worth $1,737,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of KR. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Kroger by 46.6% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 507,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,166,000 after purchasing an additional 161,138 shares in the last quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Kroger in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Sabal Trust CO boosted its stake in shares of The Kroger by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sabal Trust CO now owns 511,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,311,000 after purchasing an additional 67,859 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Kroger by 48.3% in the 2nd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 18,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $627,000 after purchasing an additional 6,174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its holdings in The Kroger by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.69% of the company’s stock.

KR opened at $33.17 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The company has a market capitalization of $24.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $33.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.63. The Kroger Co. has a 1 year low of $26.25 and a 1 year high of $37.22.

The Kroger (NYSE:KR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, September 11th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $30.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.03 billion. The Kroger had a net margin of 2.03% and a return on equity of 26.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Kroger Co. will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 13th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 12th. The Kroger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.73%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on KR shares. Evercore ISI reiterated an “in-line” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective (down previously from $40.00) on shares of The Kroger in a report on Friday, October 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of The Kroger in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine lowered shares of The Kroger from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of The Kroger from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of The Kroger in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.50.

In other news, SVP Mary Ellen Adcock sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.86, for a total transaction of $203,160.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 103,814 shares in the company, valued at $3,515,142.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Stephen M. Mckinney sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.90, for a total value of $339,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 119,458 shares of company stock worth $4,038,441 over the last 90 days. 1.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About The Kroger

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates supermarkets, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouse stores. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

