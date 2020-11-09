Sigma Planning Corp Has $1.75 Million Stake in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Sigma Planning Corp grew its stake in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,516 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in The Sherwin-Williams were worth $1,753,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in The Sherwin-Williams by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 34,549 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $19,978,000 after purchasing an additional 993 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its position in The Sherwin-Williams by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 29,791 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $17,215,000 after purchasing an additional 997 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc boosted its position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 190.3% during the 2nd quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 9,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $5,201,000 after acquiring an additional 5,900 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 322.2% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,752 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,223,000 after acquiring an additional 1,337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 192,965 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $99,279,000 after acquiring an additional 9,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.16% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on SHW shares. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $625.00 to $705.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $695.00 to $795.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $565.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of The Sherwin-Williams from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of The Sherwin-Williams in a report on Thursday, September 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Sherwin-Williams presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $707.76.

In other news, insider Aaron M. Erter sold 7,420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $673.47, for a total value of $4,997,147.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,506 shares in the company, valued at $3,034,655.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO John G. Morikis sold 22,282 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $708.18, for a total transaction of $15,779,666.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 125,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,739,203.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 74,266 shares of company stock valued at $50,674,133 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SHW opened at $736.10 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $66.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $692.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $626.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.10. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 52-week low of $325.43 and a 52-week high of $740.73.

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $8.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.80 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.07 billion. The Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 9.83% and a return on equity of 53.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $6.65 earnings per share. Analysts predict that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 23.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be issued a $1.34 dividend. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 12th. The Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.38%.

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

