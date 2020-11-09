Sigma Planning Corp Has $1.87 Million Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Sigma Planning Corp reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,351 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,432 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,865,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cribstone Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 653.6% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Provident Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Watson Rebecca bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000.

Shares of VOT stock opened at $195.13 on Monday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $106.07 and a 12-month high of $195.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $183.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $170.39.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

