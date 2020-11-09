Sigma Planning Corp Has $1.98 Million Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG)

Sigma Planning Corp cut its position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG) by 3.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,968 shares of the company’s stock after selling 449 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp owned approximately 0.08% of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF worth $1,979,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 23,100.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 696 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 693 shares during the last quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 28.0% in the 2nd quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 695 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $202,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $205,000. Finally, Northstar Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $207,000.

Shares of RPG stock opened at $152.06 on Monday. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $84.27 and a 12-month high of $152.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $143.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $134.01.

Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P 500 Pure Growth Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy, known as replication, to track the performance of the Index. Replication refers to investing in substantially all of the securities in the Index in approximately the same proportions as in the Index.

