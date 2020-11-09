Sigma Planning Corp Has $2.06 Million Stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Sigma Planning Corp boosted its position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 75.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 34,545 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,909 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Oracle were worth $2,062,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Okabena Investment Services Inc. acquired a new position in Oracle during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Price Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Oracle by 153.0% in the third quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 587 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Oracle by 74.5% in the third quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 698 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new position in Oracle in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Oracle by 80.0% in the second quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 900 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on ORCL shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Oracle from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Oracle to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Oracle from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. Societe Generale boosted their target price on shares of Oracle from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Oracle from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.68.

ORCL stock opened at $56.80 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $171.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.68. Oracle Co. has a 12 month low of $39.71 and a 12 month high of $62.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $59.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.86.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $9.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.15 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 26.13% and a return on equity of 85.71%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.81 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 3.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, October 8th were issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 7th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.75%.

In related news, CAO W Corey West sold 5,359 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.20, for a total value of $327,970.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 115,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,038,367.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Dorian Daley sold 112,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.95, for a total transaction of $6,856,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 112,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,856,875. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 129,673 shares of company stock valued at $7,906,167. 39.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. The company's cloud and license business engages in the sale, marketing, and delivery of its applications and infrastructure technologies through cloud and on-premise deployment models, including cloud services and license support; and cloud license and on-premise license.

