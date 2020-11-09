Sigma Planning Corp Has $2.46 Million Holdings in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Sigma Planning Corp lowered its position in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) by 3.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,150 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,014 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $2,459,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exane Derivatives increased its stake in Dominion Energy by 145.5% in the 2nd quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 2,187 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 1,296 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in Dominion Energy by 31.0% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,032 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in Dominion Energy by 20.8% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 10,131 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $822,000 after acquiring an additional 1,741 shares in the last quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA grew its position in Dominion Energy by 5.5% in the second quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 7,268 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $590,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cordasco Financial Network grew its position in Dominion Energy by 50.7% in the second quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 4,640 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $377,000 after acquiring an additional 1,561 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of D stock opened at $83.70 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $69.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4,185.00, a P/E/G ratio of 6.36 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.64. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $80.16 and a 200-day moving average of $79.93. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $57.79 and a 52-week high of $90.89.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.69 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 3.77% and a return on equity of 12.09%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.18 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 3rd. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is 88.68%.

D has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $82.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Dominion Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $78.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Dominion Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $86.00 to $88.00 in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $81.00 to $86.00 in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Dominion Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.18.

In related news, Chairman Thomas F. Farrell II sold 50,000 shares of Dominion Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.28, for a total transaction of $4,014,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,038,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,351,673.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 150,000 shares of company stock worth $12,120,000 in the last three months. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Dominion Energy Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and transports energy. The company's Dominion Energy Virginia segment engages in the regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Gas Transmission & Storage segment operates interstate natural gas transmission pipelines and underground storage systems, as well as engages in nonregulated retail natural gas marketing, and development of renewable natural gas and LNG infrastructure.

