Sigma Planning Corp Has $2.58 Million Stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Sigma Planning Corp increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 9.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,652 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 5,385 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $2,579,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 75.0% during the second quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 39,311,483 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,557,128,000 after buying an additional 16,851,993 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 13.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,365,139 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,085,850,000 after purchasing an additional 3,954,127 shares during the period. Personal Capital Advisors Corp boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5.9% during the second quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 15,832,657 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $627,132,000 after purchasing an additional 883,940 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 8.0% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,692,438 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $463,137,000 after purchasing an additional 865,677 shares during the period. Finally, TIAA FSB boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.4% during the third quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 7,223,226 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $312,332,000 after purchasing an additional 102,539 shares during the period.

VWO stock opened at $46.87 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $44.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.51. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $29.95 and a one year high of $47.04.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

