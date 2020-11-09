Sigma Planning Corp Increases Position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Sigma Planning Corp grew its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) by 10.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,420 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,692 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $2,563,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $284,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 35.4% in the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 19,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,853,000 after purchasing an additional 5,186 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 2,579.2% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,367 shares in the last quarter. Verde Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Verde Capital Management now owns 228,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,354,000 after purchasing an additional 17,297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $202,000.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF stock opened at $93.16 on Monday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $83.21 and a 1-year high of $94.43. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $93.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $92.91.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

