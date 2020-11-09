Sigma Planning Corp Increases Stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND)

Sigma Planning Corp boosted its stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND) by 8.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 47,633 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,843 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp owned about 0.17% of Fidelity Total Bond ETF worth $2,603,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 228,800.0% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 2,288 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $200,000.

FBND opened at $54.77 on Monday. Fidelity Total Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $45.08 and a 52-week high of $55.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $54.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.30.

