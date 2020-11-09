Sigma Planning Corp Raises Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Sigma Planning Corp boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEU) by 52.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 35,493 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,247 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,791,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VEU. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares by 80.3% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,051,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $781,480,000 after buying an additional 8,482,477 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares by 42,991.5% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,283,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,734,000 after purchasing an additional 2,278,552 shares during the last quarter. Verus Financial Partners Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares by 1,148.2% in the second quarter. Verus Financial Partners Inc. now owns 1,602,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,287,000 after purchasing an additional 1,473,951 shares during the last quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares by 360.5% in the second quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 1,767,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,383,585 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares by 191.6% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,746,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,147,616 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VEU stock opened at $53.12 on Monday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $35.41 and a fifty-two week high of $54.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $51.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.89.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

