Sigma Planning Corp Reduces Position in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Sigma Planning Corp lessened its holdings in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) by 1.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 10,687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 205 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in CME Group were worth $1,788,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CME. Private Vista LLC raised its holdings in CME Group by 2.3% in the second quarter. Private Vista LLC now owns 2,834 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $461,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of CME Group by 2.4% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,893 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $484,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Buckley Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of CME Group by 4.0% in the second quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,789 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Coe Capital Management LLC raised its stake in CME Group by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Coe Capital Management LLC now owns 11,758 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,911,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Finally, Ninety One SA PTY Ltd raised its stake in CME Group by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd now owns 10,224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,667,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.24% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Ken Vroman sold 4,541 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.63, for a total transaction of $693,092.83. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,507,831.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Charles P. Carey sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.39, for a total value of $1,323,120.00. Over the last three months, insiders sold 20,441 shares of company stock valued at $3,388,931. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on CME. BidaskClub cut CME Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on CME Group from $170.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on CME Group from $181.00 to $167.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price objective on CME Group from $141.00 to $139.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Loop Capital started coverage on CME Group in a report on Friday, September 11th. They set a “sell” rating and a $138.00 price objective for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $182.18.

Shares of NASDAQ CME opened at $150.59 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $54.01 billion, a PE ratio of 25.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.31 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. CME Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $131.80 and a twelve month high of $225.36. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $164.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $171.54.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. CME Group had a return on equity of 9.22% and a net margin of 43.68%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.90 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that CME Group Inc. will post 6.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 10th will be given a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 9th. CME Group’s payout ratio is 50.00%.

CME Group Company Profile

CME Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products through its electronic trading platforms, open outcry, and privately negotiated transactions.

