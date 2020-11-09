Sigma Planning Corp Sells 599 Shares of Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Sigma Planning Corp decreased its holdings in Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VHT) by 5.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,487 shares of the company’s stock after selling 599 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $2,343,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Center for Financial Planning Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares by 22.9% in the 2nd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 1,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Campbell Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Campbell Wealth Management now owns 2,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 17,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,284,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 12,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,608,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of VHT stock opened at $213.73 on Monday. Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $138.11 and a 52-week high of $216.59. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $205.01 and a 200-day moving average of $198.55.

Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares Profile

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

Further Reading: Swap

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.